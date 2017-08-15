VT officials work to repair roads before winter comes

Vermont town officials say they are working to repair major roads damaged by July storms before winter arrives.
Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2i1mi6I ) several towns are reporting repair estimates in the millions of dollars as they begin employing contractors for road work.
Norwich Planning and Zoning Director Phil Dechert says repair costs could reach $2 million, which is higher than the costs reported for Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
Selectboard Chairman Stuart Rogers says one road will remain closed indefinitely in Thetford, as there is not enough time for repairs.
Meanwhile, Orford officials say they might apply for a loan to cover the estimated $4 million to $5 million in damages.
Gov. Phil Scott has requested President Donald Trump approve a disaster declaration that could provide millions of dollars in aid, something he already has approved for New Hampshire.
Comments