NY flags will be lowered in honor of Brooklyn soldier

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 1:00 PM

NEW YORK

Flags on New York state government buildings will be flown at half-staff Wednesday in memory of a soldier from Brooklyn who died in Iraq.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the lowered flags will honor the bravery and service of 30-year-old Army Sgt. Roshain Brooks.

The Pentagon said Brooks and another soldier were casualties of a "mishap" on Sunday as a U.S. artillery unit was firing on an Islamic State mortar position.

Cuomo extended condolences to Brooks' family, friends and fellow soldiers.

