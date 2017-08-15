Mayors and staff from across US due to meet in Vermont

Dozens of mayors from across the country are due in Vermont's largest city for the summer meeting of an organization that focuses on in-depth policy issues facing the country's cities.
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is hosting the Mayors Innovation Project from Wednesday through Saturday, although the substantive meetings will be held Thursday and Friday.
Among the topics on the agenda are municipal responses to the opiate epidemic, "Cities Under Trump" and 21st Century policing.
The meetings, which are not open to the press or the public, will be held at City Hall in Burlington.
Innovation Project Executive Director Satya Rhodes-Conway says the meetings are private so the mayors can ask questions freely.
Weinberger says it's also a chance to showcase the city.
