Montana's commissioner of labor, industry stepping down

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 12:50 PM

HELENA, Mont.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has announced that his commissioner of labor and industry is stepping down.

Bullock on Tuesday credited Pam Bucy for leading a jobs department amid "a changing economic landscape."

Bullock appointed Bucy to be Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner in 2013. She had previously served as the administrative counsel for the department.

In 2012, Bucy made a failed bid for state attorney general.

The governor's spokeswoman, Ronja Abel, said an interim commissioner would be named before Bucy's departure on Sept. 7. Abel said Bucy was taking "a new role in the private sector after almost 18 years as a state employee."

