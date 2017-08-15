In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, photo, David Muir, a 58-year-old longtime Republican, casts his vote in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Muir said that he cast his ballot early for John Curtis, because he thinks his experience running local government makes him more qualified than the other two. Three GOP candidates hoping to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress will face off in a special election Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
The Latest: Utah polls open in 3-way GOP race for House seat

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 11:33 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

The Latest on the Republican primary race to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Polls are open for Utah voters picking a Republican candidate in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

GOP voters will choose one of three candidates Tuesday: Popular mayor John Curtis, former state lawmaker Chris Herrod or newcomer Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge.

The winner of Tuesday's race will be the odds-on favorite to win the November general election in the heavily Republican district.

Curtis is generally favored by more moderate Utah Republicans, while Herrod is known for strict immigration positions and Ainge has touted his business experience.

The race has brought nearly $1 million in spending from out-of-state organizations and superPACs on top of $600,000 in contributions to the candidates.

__

6 a.m.

Three GOP candidates hoping to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress face off in a primary election Tuesday.

Chaffetz abruptly stepped down in June, leaving a vacancy in the heavily Republican 3rd Congressional District.

The winner of Tuesday's race is expected to win the general election in November.

Moderate Utah Republicans have backed a popular mayor, John Curtis.

Those further to the right have split their support behind Chris Herrod, a former state lawmaker known for strict immigration positions, and Tanner Ainge, a business consultant, first-time candidate and son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge.

So far, out-of-state organizations and superPACs have spent about $900,000 — on top of about $600,000 in campaign contributions collected by the three Republican candidates.

