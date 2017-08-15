More Politics News

2nd lawmaker seeks answers in case of patient with maggots

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 11:14 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

A second New York lawmaker wants answers after The Associated Press revealed the story of a disabled man infested with maggots at a state-run group home.

Republican state Sen. Joseph Griffo, of Rome, wrote to the state agencies that care for the disabled and investigate abuse and neglect allegations, asking for an explanation of what happened at the upstate facility last summer.

Griffo calls the episode "shamefully reprehensible" and "totally unacceptable." He's demanding a full review to prevent similar incidents.

On Sunday Democratic Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, of Utica, asked federal health officials to investigate.

Forty-one-year-old Steven Wenger was twice found to have maggots near his breathing tube at a facility in Rome.

State investigators determined the infestation was caused by neglect, but no caregivers were disciplined because officials say they couldn't identify the staffers at fault.

