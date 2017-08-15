FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, David Crosby attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crosby tweeted on Aug. 14, 2017, that fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, David Crosby attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crosby tweeted on Aug. 14, 2017, that fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough. Photo by Richard Shotwell
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, David Crosby attends the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crosby tweeted on Aug. 14, 2017, that fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough. Photo by Richard Shotwell

More Politics News

Crosby: Talent, not politics, behind Nugent's Rock Hall snub

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 10:16 AM

David Crosby says fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he's not good enough, not because of his politics.

Crosby responded to a fan's question about whether political correctness kept Nugent out of the Hall by saying that Nugent "just isn't good enough." He also used an expletive to describe the "Cat Scratch Fever" singer.

Nugent told Albany, New York, radio station WQBK-FM last week he hasn't been inducted into the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because of his support for gun rights and his membership on the National Rifle Association's board of directors.

Crosby has been inducted into the Hall twice for his membership in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam

View More Video