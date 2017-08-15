Cooper adds 2 more bills to legislature's agenda with vetoes

Two more bills have been added to the North Carolina legislature's agenda to reconsider later this month after Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed both measures.
Cooper vetoed one bill because it would place some exemptions on requiring stormwater restrictions for new or redevelopment building projects. He says those changes would make it harder to protect water quality.
The Democratic governor vetoed the other bill late Monday because it would take away two of his North Carolina Medical Board appointments and give them to General Assembly leaders. He also didn't like a provision designed to help one state worker collect pay for additional work on a state commission.
The Republican-controlled legislature now has six vetoes to consider whether to override when they return to work next week.
