Scott City mayor resigns after concerns raised by lawmaker

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 9:56 AM

SCOTT CITY, Mo.

The mayor of the small southeast Missouri town of Scott City has resigned, days after a state lawmaker requested an investigation into allegations that he abused his position.

Ron Cummins resigned Monday without explanation. He did not return phone messages seeking comment.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Republican state Rep. Holly Rehder last week requested investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Department or the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Some Scott City residents also began a petition drive to oust the mayor.

Police Chief David Leeman resigned last week. Several city employees were fired while Cummins was mayor. Rehder's letter says pay raises for police that were to begin July 1 were not implemented. She also questioned if the city was following proper procedures in the bidding process.

