More Politics News

VA announces town hall meeting on Manchester facility

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 9:56 AM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

The Manchester Veterans Administration Medical Center will hold a town hall meeting this month to hear concerns from veterans and their families and update them on changes underway at the facility.

The meeting Aug. 23 in Rochester is the latest effort from the VA to regain the trust of veterans after the Boston Globe reported last month on a whistleblower complaint filed by physicians alleging substandard care at state's only medical center for veterans.

They described a fly-infested operating room, surgical instruments that weren't always sterilized and patients whose conditions were ignored.

Several top executives at the hospital have been removed. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, on a visit to the center earlier this month, also highlighted $30 million in funding to the facility including repairs to flood-damaged areas.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam

View More Video