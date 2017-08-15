VA announces town hall meeting on Manchester facility

The Manchester Veterans Administration Medical Center will hold a town hall meeting this month to hear concerns from veterans and their families and update them on changes underway at the facility.
The meeting Aug. 23 in Rochester is the latest effort from the VA to regain the trust of veterans after the Boston Globe reported last month on a whistleblower complaint filed by physicians alleging substandard care at state's only medical center for veterans.
They described a fly-infested operating room, surgical instruments that weren't always sterilized and patients whose conditions were ignored.
Several top executives at the hospital have been removed. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, on a visit to the center earlier this month, also highlighted $30 million in funding to the facility including repairs to flood-damaged areas.
