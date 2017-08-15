More Politics News

Feds award money to boost warnings for West Coast quakes

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 9:33 AM

SEATTLE

The U.S. Geological Survey has awarded $4.9 million to six universities and a nonprofit to help advance an early warning system for earthquakes along the West Coast.

The federal agency says the ShakeAlert system could give people seconds or up to a minute of warning before strong shaking begins.

The University of Washington, Central Washington University and University of Oregon are among those receiving grants.

Congress provided $10.2 million in money to the USGS earthquake hazards program earlier this year.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell and U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer pushed for funding, saying such the early warning system is critical for Washington state.

The grants will help scientists thoroughly test the system and improve its performance. New seismic stations also will be installed to boost speed and reliability of warnings.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam

View More Video