Tilak Marapana named Sri Lanka's new foreign minister

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 8:43 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has appointed Tilak Marapana as its new foreign minister following the resignation of his predecessor, who was accused of having links to a businessman investigated for shady treasury bond transactions.

Marapana, who took his oath of office Tuesday, is a senior lawyer.

He is the third foreign minister to be appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena since his election to office in 2015. The ministry's role has been especially critical with the task of convincing the international community that the Sri Lankan government is fulfilling its promises on the country's post-war accountability and reconciliation.

Ravi Karunanayake resigned earlier this month after he was accused of occupying an apartment paid for by a businessman investigated for a treasury bond scandal.

