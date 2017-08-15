More Politics News

Oops? Trump retweets critic saying 'he's a fascist'

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 8:31 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying "he's a fascist."

Trump deleted his retweet after about five minutes, but not before the message sent to his 35 million followers racked up a big response.

Trump seems to have been trying to draw attention to a Fox & Friends article on a possible presidential pardon for former Phoenix-area Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, who is facing a criminal contempt of court case involving immigration patrols.

A Twitter handle identified as "@MikeHolden42" tweeted to Trump "He's a fascist, so not unusual." Trump retweeted the message to his massive following, triggering an avalanche of replies. @Mike Holden42 responded: "I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT."

