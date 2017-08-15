More Politics News

Group seeks removal of Confederate monument in Alabama

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 8:02 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

A group in Alabama is lobbying for the removal of a Confederate monument at one county courthouse.

WHNT-TV reported Monday the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance is raising money to remove the Confederate monument located on the grounds of the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville in northern Alabama.

In May, Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law prohibiting local governments from moving historical monuments on public property. Breaking the law could result in a $25,000 fine.

The TVPA began a GoFundMe fundraiser in May to raise the $25,000. So far, it's raised $850.

Removal of monuments requires approval from the Committee on Alabama Monument Protection. The monument protection law passed in May outlines the process required to get a waiver from the committee.

