Judge: Remove 2 seawalls in South Carolina to help turtles

A federal judge has ordered the removal of seawalls on two South Carolina beaches to protect sea turtles that are having problems nesting when they run into the plastic structures.
Media outlets reported that U.S. District Judge David Norton in Charleston issued the order Monday.
Norton's order sets aside a decision by state officials to allow the experimental plastic walls at Harbor Island in Beaufort County and the Isle of Palms in Charleston County.
Norton ordered that the walls be removed until the court can consider a federal challenge of state rules allowing the seawalls.
The seawalls are supposed to protect valuable oceanfront hotels, homes and condominium buildings without eroding beaches or hurting the turtles' nests.
Environmentalists say the walls are blocking sea turtles access to nesting sites.
