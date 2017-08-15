Ukraine rocket maker denies leaking know-how to North Korea

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 1999 file photo, a Ukrainian defense official examines a SS-19 nuclear missile just before it is to be dismantled in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine. The New York Times reported Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 that Pyongyang's quick progress in making ballistic missiles potentially capable of reaching the United States was made possible by black-market purchases of powerful rocket engines, probably from the Ukrainian plant in Dnipro. Ukrainian officials denied the claim. Sergey Pashchenko, File AP Photo