Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford reviews a Chinese honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Bayi Building in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Mark Schiefelbein, Pool AP Photo
Top US military officer notes 'difficult issues' with China

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 6:25 AM

BEIJING

The top U.S. military officer has told a top Chinese general that the U.S. and China have "many difficult issues" to work through, but that he hopes meetings between the sides this week will lead to progress.

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the remarks Tuesday at the opening of a meeting with Fang Fenghui, chief of the People's Liberation Army's joint staff department.

U.S. officials say Dunford's visit aims to create a mechanism for improving communication between the sides, especially on sensitive issues such as North Korea.

Dunford is visiting South Korea, Japan and China after a week in which Trump said he was ready to unleash "fire and fury" if North Korea continued to threaten the U.S.

