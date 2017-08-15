More Politics News

DOJ: Glendale violated employment rights of a Guard member

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 5:19 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the city of Glendale violated the employment rights of an Arizona Air National Guard member by firing her a few months ago.

According to a complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix, Captain Rebecca Cruz has been in the Guard National Guard since 2007 and Glendale hired her as a management analyst in March 2016.

Two months later, the Guard notified Cruz she would need to attend military training for a new assignment.

Cruz told the city of her military orders and reportedly was fired six days later.

Justice Department officials say a 1994 law protects service members because of their military obligations.

The legal action seeks damages for lost wages and benefits and seeks reinstatement for Cruz to her Glendale job.

