Baltimore gives preliminary approval to weakened gun bill

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 4:53 AM

BALTIMORE

Baltimore officials have approved legislation originally designed to impose a mandatory one-year jail sentence on people who illegally carry guns, in a year when the city faces a record-high homicide rate.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city council voted 8 to 7 on Monday to give preliminary approval to the weakened legislation. An amended version of the bill had been moved to the council after it was gutted last month by a Judiciary and Legislative Investigations Committee vote.

The legislation has become a subject of debate and has little different from existing state law except for adding a $1,000 fine.

The committee unanimously adopted amendments that would make the mandatory sentence apply only on a second offense or if someone was carrying a gun connected with a crime against a person or property.

