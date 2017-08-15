About a hundred people gather at Chief Kepuha Park in Hagatna, Guam for a rally for peace Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The U.S. territory has been the subject of threats from North Korea in its escalating war of words with the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
About a hundred people gather at Chief Kepuha Park in Hagatna, Guam for a rally for peace Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The U.S. territory has been the subject of threats from North Korea in its escalating war of words with the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. Tassanee Vejpongsa AP Photo
About a hundred people gather at Chief Kepuha Park in Hagatna, Guam for a rally for peace Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The U.S. territory has been the subject of threats from North Korea in its escalating war of words with the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. Tassanee Vejpongsa AP Photo

More Politics News

North Korea spat renews push to change Guam's government

By GRACE GARCES BORDALLO and CATHY BUSSEWITZ Associated Press

August 15, 2017 3:35 AM

HAGATNA, Guam

The nuclear conflict with North Korea that has made Guam the target of a threatened attack has led to new calls to change the government of the Pacific island.

Guam's inhabitants are American citizens but have no say in electing the president or the use of military force. Many of its 160,000 residents have long advocated for a different form of government; they just can't agree on what they want.

Some want to become the 51st state, or at least have more say in the government. Others want independence from the U.S. Another faction wants to eliminate the heavy American military presence on an island where 7,000 troops are stationed.

Gov. Eddie Calvo sees the growing tension as an opportunity highlight Guam's relationship with the U.S. — and possibly make changes.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam

View More Video