Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, holds a photo of Bro's mother and her daughter, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. Heyer was killed Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, when police say a man plowed his car into a group of demonstrators protesting the white nationalist rally. Bro said that she is going to bare her soul to fight for the cause that her daughter died for.
Mom called police over threatening acts by Virginia driver

By DAKE KANG and SARAH RANKIN Associated Press

August 15, 2017 3:24 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Records from 911 calls show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Virginia was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knife.

Authorities say 20-year-old James Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters Saturday in Charlottesville. At least two dozen were wounded in addition to the woman killed.

The records from the Florence Police Department in Kentucky show the man's mother had called police in 2011. Records show Fields' mother, Samantha Bloom, told police he stood behind her wielding a 12-inch knife. Bloom is disabled and uses a wheelchair.

In another incident in 2010, Bloom said Fields smacked her in the head and locked her in the bathroom after she told him to stop playing video games. Bloom told officers Fields was on medication to control his temper.

  Comments  

