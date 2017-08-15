Poll: Support for charters drops markedly over past year

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, children hold signs during a rally in support of public charter schools at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Support for charter schools has fallen significantly over the past year, according to a national opinion poll. Only 39 percent of respondents say they support the formation of charter schools, compared to 51 percent last year. The study was released by Education Next, an education journal published by Harvard’s Kennedy School and Stanford University. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo