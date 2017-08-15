A look at North Korea's past bluster and actual attacks

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2010 file photo, smoke rises from South Korea's Yeonpyeong island near the border against North Korea. North Korea has a long track record of issuing threats and ultimatums that don’t necessary lead to action. Then again, when it does act - often without warning - it can be fatal. On Nov. 23, 2010 the North hammered the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong, firing off 170 shells and rockets that hit military and civilian targets and killed four South Koreans. Yonhap via AP, File)