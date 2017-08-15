More Politics News

Judge lets TennCare hemophilia drug rate challenge continue

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 1:08 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A judge is letting a lawsuit continue that claims Tennessee is breaking federal law and endangering people with bleeding disorders like hemophilia by reimbursing less for prescription blood-clotting drugs through its Medicaid program.

Last week, Davidson County Chancellor Russell Perkins also ruled there's insufficient proof to block the new TennCare rates immediately while the case proceeds.

The lawsuit by four specialty pharmacies and one drug wholesaler claims that if reimbursement methods implemented April 1 aren't blocked, at least seven specialty pharmacies aiding about half of TennCare's bleeding disorder patients will have to withdraw from serving them and close Tennessee operations.

The judge wrote that the rates are in place, but still under review for federal approval.

He said it's in the public interest to let the case progress toward trial.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam

View More Video