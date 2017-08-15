In this July 19, 2016, file photo Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce takes the oath of office as he is sworn in at Government House in Canberra, Australia. Joyce, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, became the latest lawmaker to reveal he might have breached a constitutional prohibition on dual citizens becoming lawmakers, after he was advised by the New Zealand government that he might be a kiwi.
In this July 19, 2016, file photo Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce takes the oath of office as he is sworn in at Government House in Canberra, Australia. Joyce, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, became the latest lawmaker to reveal he might have breached a constitutional prohibition on dual citizens becoming lawmakers, after he was advised by the New Zealand government that he might be a kiwi. Rob Griffith, File AP Photo
In this July 19, 2016, file photo Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce takes the oath of office as he is sworn in at Government House in Canberra, Australia. Joyce, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, became the latest lawmaker to reveal he might have breached a constitutional prohibition on dual citizens becoming lawmakers, after he was advised by the New Zealand government that he might be a kiwi. Rob Griffith, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Political feud erupts between Australia and New Zealand

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 12:31 AM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Like squabbling siblings, New Zealand and Australia have close ties but also a rivalry that can sometimes turn ugly.

That tension spilled into politics on Tuesday, when Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop accused New Zealand's opposition Labour Party of conspiring to undermine her government, a claim New Zealand lawmakers say is "false" and "utter nonsense."

The unlikely dispute involves Barnaby Joyce, Australia's deputy prime minister. Joyce said Monday he'd been advised he was a New Zealand citizen and an Australian court was being asked to determine if he should be kicked out of parliament because Australia's constitution bans lawmakers from being dual citizens.

Bishop says Australia's opposition Labor Party used their New Zealand counterparts to raise questions about Joyce in the New Zealand parliament.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam

View More Video