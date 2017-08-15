More Politics News

NYC Councilman mentioned for possible NY governor run

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 12:14 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Add another name to the list of potential candidates for New York governor.

The Daily News (http://nydn.us/2uU51xr ) reported Monday that New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams says he's been asked about challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in next year's Democratic primary.

Williams says he's "100 percent" focused on running for the City Council speakership instead, but didn't rule out a run for governor.

Other Democrats mentioned as possible challengers to Cuomo include actress Cynthia Nixon, Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner and former Hudson Valley state Senator Terry Gipson.

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, possible candidates include Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Sen. John DeFrancisco of Syracuse.

Cuomo has been mentioned as a possible White House contender in 2020 but says he's concentrating on winning a third term in 2018.

