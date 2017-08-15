UMaine gets more than $1M for science research projects

Maine's U.S. senators say the National Science Foundation has awarded more than $1 million to the University of Maine for a host of research projects involving energy, Earth science and education.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the grants will help students and researchers promote education about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The largest grant is for more than $340,000 and will support a project that seeks to examine sulfur-bearing minerals in rocks from ancient plates and volcanic systems. A grant of nearly $300,000 will help allow the university to acquire equipment so geoscientists can investigate Earth system processes.
Another grant of nearly $300,000 will support a project to better understand the way energy is released from earthquakes.
Comments