More Politics News

New Illinois law discourages expulsion of preschoolers

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 10:56 PM

CHICAGO

Preschool-age children enrolled in publicly-funded early childhood programs and schools in Illinois will be protected from expulsion under a new law signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

State officials say early education program will be able to temporarily remove a child for safety concerns, but program officials have to try to address the behavior through intervention and community resources.

Rauner signed the bill Monday in Chicago. It also requires the state's child welfare agency to develop rules to prevent licensed day cares and others from expelling young children.

The law takes effect in January.

The plan was pushed by advocacy organizations including the Chicago-based Ounce of Prevention Fund, which is run by Rauner's wife, Diana Rauner.

___

Online: www.ilga.gov

The legislation is HB2663.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam

View More Video