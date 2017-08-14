FILE- In this July, 21, 2017, file photo, New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington. Short-lived White House communications director Scaramucci says if it were up to him, top adviser Steve Bannon would be gone from President Donald Trump's administration. "The Mooch," a few weeks removed from his spectacular flameout following an expletive-laden conversation with a reporter, appeared Monday, Aug. 14, on CBS' "Late Show" with Stephen Colbert.
Scaramucci: If it were up to me, Bannon would be gone

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 11:00 PM

NEW YORK

Short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says if it were up to him, top adviser Steve Bannon would be gone from President Donald Trump's administration.

But, he notes, "it's not up to me."

"The Mooch," a few weeks removed from his spectacular flameout following an expletive-laden conversation with a reporter, appeared Monday on CBS' "Late Show" with Stephen Colbert. Colbert has seen his ratings soar since Trump's inauguration with his relentless comedic attacks.

Colbert showed a picture of Scaramucci former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus glaring at each other. Scaramucci said there was "no love lost" between the two.

He said he and Priebus got along well when he was writing checks to the Republican National Committee, which Priebus once led.

