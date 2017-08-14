Scaramucci: If it were up to me, Bannon would be gone

FILE- In this July, 21, 2017, file photo, New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington. Short-lived White House communications director Scaramucci says if it were up to him, top adviser Steve Bannon would be gone from President Donald Trump's administration. "The Mooch," a few weeks removed from his spectacular flameout following an expletive-laden conversation with a reporter, appeared Monday, Aug. 14, on CBS' "Late Show" with Stephen Colbert. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo