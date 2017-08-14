Court temporarily blocks change in California recall rules

A California appellate court is putting on hold a law aimed at delaying a recall election targeting Democratic Orange County Sen. Josh Newman.
The 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento ruled Monday that the law should not be enforced while judges determine whether it's legal.
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and several activists filed suit last month saying Democratic legislators violated the California constitution when they changed the state's recall election law to draw out the process for removing lawmakers from office.
The association, the California Republican Party and others are looking to remove Newman from office over his vote for a gas tax increase earlier this year.
They challenged new recall rules that give people time to rescind their signature from recall petitions. Democrats say some signers were misled.
