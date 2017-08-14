Georgia Supreme Court upholds conviction in contract killing

The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man convicted of hiring a hit man to kill his business partner to keep him from testifying against him in a federal fraud case.
The hit man killed the wrong person. Devasko Lewis is serving a life sentence for the death of Kerry Glenn, his business partner's nephew.
His lawyers say Lewis should go free because the confessed gunman, Jamarcus Clark, wrote a letter recanting his testimony.
WMAZ-TV reports that the high court said that's not enough.
The court's opinion says Clark has not stated under oath that he perjured himself, and there's no independent evidence that he lied on the stand.
