Man accused of killing wife back in prison

A 22=year-old Mississippi man accused of killing his wife is back in prison to serve 14 years remaining on a burglary sentence.
Michael Brian Rutledge of Boonville was on probation when his estranged wife was stabbed to death and her body found in woods last month. Police Chief Michael Ramey has said 35-year-old Laura Ann Rutledge's hands were tied behind her back and she'd been stabbed multiple times.
The Daily Corinthian reports that a Prentiss County Circuit Court Judge revoked Rutledge's probation last week, and he was denied bond during a preliminary hearing Thursday on the murder charge.
Authorities say Rutledge has confessed to the killing.
The case will go to a grand jury. The next session of the county grand jury is scheduled to begin Oct. 16.
Comments