Regents to seek millions of dollars for need-based aid

A top official says the state Board of Regents will ask policymakers to put millions of dollars into a new need-based scholarship program meant to keep higher education affordable for South Dakota students.
Mike Rush, the board's executive director and CEO, said Monday that South Dakota has "very little" need-based financial aid available to students, particularly compared to surrounding states.
He says the regents are seeking $3.5 million for the next state budget year for the new program, which is called Dakota's Promise. He says it's a top priority for the board.
A board report projects that in state budget year 2019, roughly 2,000 new students would be eligible for funding under the program at a state cost of about $3.5 million.
The board says the funding would scale up in future years.
Comments