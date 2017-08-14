More Politics News

Regents to seek millions of dollars for need-based aid

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 5:40 PM

PIERRE, S.D.

A top official says the state Board of Regents will ask policymakers to put millions of dollars into a new need-based scholarship program meant to keep higher education affordable for South Dakota students.

Mike Rush, the board's executive director and CEO, said Monday that South Dakota has "very little" need-based financial aid available to students, particularly compared to surrounding states.

He says the regents are seeking $3.5 million for the next state budget year for the new program, which is called Dakota's Promise. He says it's a top priority for the board.

A board report projects that in state budget year 2019, roughly 2,000 new students would be eligible for funding under the program at a state cost of about $3.5 million.

The board says the funding would scale up in future years.

