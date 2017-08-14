Police head moving to fire officer in 2011 fatal shooting

The Chicago Police Department has moved to fire an officer for allegedly lying about the circumstances that led to the 2011 fatal shooting of a motorist.
The Chicago Tribune reports the department in seeking Officer Raoul Mosqueda's firing after the Independent Police Review Authority found the officer violated department policies in the shooting of 27-year-old Darius Pinex.
The unarmed Pinex was shot to death in 2011 after police stopped his Oldsmobile Aurora on the South Sided.
Mosqueda and Officer Gildardo Sierra said the auto matched the description they'd heard over the radio of a car wanted in a shooting. But that dispatch actually aired in a different radio zone, so the officers did not hear it.
A police spokesman on Monday said Mosqueda was suspended Saturday without pay. Sierra quit in 2015.
Mosqueda couldn't be reached for comment.
Comments