Manchester VA doctors cleared to work in outside hospitals

Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order to allow physicians from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Manchester to treat patients at outside facilities.
A burst pipe caused severe flooding at the Manchester hospital last month, just after the Boston Globe published allegations of substandard care and conditions. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin recently visited the hospital, has removed three top officials and ordered an investigation.
Catholic Medical Center officials last week agreed to allow VA providers to use their hospital to perform endoscopies and other same-day procedures. But under New Hampshire licensing requirements, doctors with out-of-state medical licenses can only practice at the VA hospital.
Sununu's order temporarily lifts those requirements for about eight months so VA doctors can see patients at CMC and elsewhere.
