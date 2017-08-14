Medal of Honor recipient humbled by appreciation in Illinois

A Medal of Honor recipient says he's humbled by the appreciation he's been shown by the people in Illinois.
James McCloughan, 71, of South Haven, Michigan was the keynote speaker during the main program of the Veterans and Gold Star Family Day Event at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, The State Journal-Register reported .
McCloughan, who was accompanied on stage by Gov. Bruce Rauner and Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, called all of the veterans and current service members his heroes.
"They are about love to the core," McCloughan said of veterans. "They went to battle and served, so we could sit comfortably in this arena and not worry about anything."
McCloughan received the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump at the White House on July 31. He's the first Medal of Honor recipient under Trump.
McCloughan, a combat medic, is credited with saving the lives of 10 members of his company during a Vietnam War battle despite his own serious wounds.
"I would have rather been dead and laying on the battlefield dead than to find out later on that one of my men were killed and didn't have me, their medic, to somehow get them out of the danger and into the safety of the perimeter," said McCloughan.
Comments