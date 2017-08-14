More Politics News

University of Missouri adjusts to budget cuts

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 3:36 PM

COLUMBIA, Mo.

Administrators at the University of Missouri in Columbia are working to maintain research and education opportunities despite proposed budget cuts and job eliminations.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the university released a budget proposal in May calling for the elimination of more than 300 jobs and about $60 million in budget cuts for fiscal year 2018.

Most of the changes went into effect this summer. Administrators say duties of those lost positions have been either eliminated or reallocated to remaining staff.

The university hopes to limit expenditures. It also wants to restructure academic programs and administration by consolidating those programs, duties and staff positions.

University spokesman Christian Basi says the school's main mission of providing education and research opportunities for students will continue despite the cuts.

