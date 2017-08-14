More Politics News

Flagship Foods to expand operations in New Mexico

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 2:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A Colorado-based company has plans to expand its operations in New Mexico, a move that is expected to bring nearly 200 new jobs to the state.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez announced Monday that Flagship Foods plans to invest nearly $3 million in its manufacturing and distribution facilities in the Albuquerque area.

The company first expanded to New Mexico in 2014. Its 505 Southwestern brand is now produced in the state, distributed globally and accounts for about $70 million in sales.

Officials say New Mexico will provide $550,000 for Flagship Food's expansion through a local economic development fund.

