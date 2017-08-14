More Politics News

Mayor proposes moving $1M from city's pension fund

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 2:21 PM

HAZELTON, Pa.

Hazleton City Council will consider the mayor's proposal to temporarily move $1 million from the pension fund to meet payroll revenue and pay off bills.

The Hazelton Standard-Speaker reports (http://bit.ly/2w3dDaa ) the council will consider the resolution Tuesday. Mayor Jeff Cusat says he's asking for the temporary transfusion, as the city's general fund faces a shortfall for the foreseeable future.

The $1 million loan must be returned to the pension account by the end of the year.

The city borrowed $500,000 from the pension fund in 2016 and restored the account in full, with interest. The administration also borrowed $1 million from the fund to pay cover operational costs at the beginning of this year — and repaid the account, with interest.

