Trump's sanctuary city threat triggers confusion, changes

In this Aug. 6, 2017 photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, accompanied by Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, left, and U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, right, announces a lawsuit against the Trump Justice Department over withholding funding for sanctuary cities at City Hall in Chicago. At least six so-called sanctuary cities are suing the U.S. government, over immigration-related policies to avoid losing millions in public safety dollars the Trump administration has threatened to withhold. Chicago Tribune via AP Brian Cassella