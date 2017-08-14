In this Aug. 6, 2017 photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, accompanied by Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, left, and U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, right, announces a lawsuit against the Trump Justice Department over withholding funding for sanctuary cities at City Hall in Chicago. At least six so-called sanctuary cities are suing the U.S. government, over immigration-related policies to avoid losing millions in public safety dollars the Trump administration has threatened to withhold.
In this Aug. 6, 2017 photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, accompanied by Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, left, and U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, right, announces a lawsuit against the Trump Justice Department over withholding funding for sanctuary cities at City Hall in Chicago. At least six so-called sanctuary cities are suing the U.S. government, over immigration-related policies to avoid losing millions in public safety dollars the Trump administration has threatened to withhold. Chicago Tribune via AP Brian Cassella
In this Aug. 6, 2017 photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, accompanied by Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, left, and U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, right, announces a lawsuit against the Trump Justice Department over withholding funding for sanctuary cities at City Hall in Chicago. At least six so-called sanctuary cities are suing the U.S. government, over immigration-related policies to avoid losing millions in public safety dollars the Trump administration has threatened to withhold. Chicago Tribune via AP Brian Cassella

More Politics News

Trump's sanctuary city threat triggers confusion, changes

By SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press

August 14, 2017 1:14 PM

CHICAGO

U.S. cities and counties are poring over immigration rules to avoid losing millions in public safety dollars that the Trump administration has threatened to withhold amid a high-stakes clash over sanctuary policies.

At least six locations are suing, with Chicago last week becoming the first so-called sanctuary city to scrutinize a specific grant.

A New Mexico county mulled new rules encouraging cooperation with federal authorities. Baltimore and others are trying to prove to the White House they aren't sanctuary cities and qualify for crime-fighting help.

President Donald Trump's administration says it's following through on promises to crack down on cities and counties that don't comply.

But the result for some has been growing confusion, budgeting headaches, worries about increased crime and more tension with immigrant residents.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam

View More Video