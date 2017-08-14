More Politics News

Holcomb rolls out $24 million job training initiative

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 1:06 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is unveiling a jobs program that will pay tuition for workers who get trained in high-demand fields.

The "Next Level Jobs" initiate sets aside about $24 million over the next two years to help grow the number of welders, machinists, medical assistants and information technology specialists, among others.

Roughly $14 million will go toward covering tuition costs at Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University.

Another $10 million can be used to reimburse companies that train new hires to do similar high-demand jobs. Each employer could collect up to $2,500 per worker.

It isn't clear how many people could be covered by the amount of money set aside for the effort.

Holcomb rolled out the program during a Monday news conference in Brazil, near Terre Haute.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam

View More Video