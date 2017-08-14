RI community college second-lowest tuition in New England

A new study has found that while tuition prices have increased, Rhode Island still has the second-lowest community college tuition in New England.
The New England Board of Higher Education found tuition has increased 18 percent at the state community college and 13 percent at four-year schools.
The study states rising federal grants have been able to offset the costs of community colleges in New England, but the Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2wXkLRM ) that the grants have not been able to match the costs of four-year colleges.
It says Maine has the lowest four-year college tuition rates in New England. Vermont has the highest with an average of $13,000.
Rhode Island will offer two years of free tuition at its community college this fall.
