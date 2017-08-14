More Politics News

US Navy reports another tense encounter with an Iran drone

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 12:45 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The U.S. Navy says it had a second tense encounter with an unarmed Iranian drone in the Persian Gulf in recent days.

The 5th Fleet in Bahrain said Monday the encounter involved the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and an Iranian Sadegh drone.

Lt. Ian McConnaughey, a 5th Fleet spokesman, said the drone was following the Nimitz and other ships during flight operations Sunday night.

McConnaughey says the drone "did not use any aircraft navigation lights while it made several passes in close proximity to Nimitz and its escort ships during active flight operations, coming within 1,000 feet (300 meters) of U.S. aircraft."

McConnaughey says the drone was unarmed. That model can carry missiles.

Another Iranian drone came close to a U.S. fighter jet on Aug. 8.

