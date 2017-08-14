A look at the 3 Republicans running for Utah US House seat

FILE - In this May 20, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz waves after addressing the Utah GOP Convention in Sandy, Utah. The Republican race to fill the congressional seat abandoned by Utah's Jason Chaffetz is pitting the state's GOP establishment against further-right conservatives split over two candidates. The winner of Tuesday's primary will be the overwhelming favorite in the November special election in a district where Republican voters outnumber Democrats five-to-one. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo