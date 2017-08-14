U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., reaffirms his belief in the economic health of the country under President Trump's administration, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, during an address before Jackson, Miss., business leaders. Wicker later commented on the violent confrontation in Virginia over the removal of the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee. "I condemn the white supremacists and the neo-Nazis that engaged in violence," said Mississippi's junior senator.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., reaffirms his belief in the economic health of the country under President Trump's administration, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, during an address before Jackson, Miss., business leaders. Wicker later commented on the violent confrontation in Virginia over the removal of the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee. "I condemn the white supremacists and the neo-Nazis that engaged in violence," said Mississippi's junior senator. Rogelio V. Solis AP

Governor, senator condemn white nationalist violence

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

August 14, 2017 12:35 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is condemning the "extremist ideals of neo-Nazism or white supremacy" after a weekend of violence in Virginia.

Republican Bryant says Monday that public safety officials are ready to protect Mississippi from that type of "cowardly terrorism."

One woman was killed and several people were injured Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a man drove a car into people who had been protesting against the white nationalists. The Ohio man is charged with second-degree murder.

Neo-Nazis, skinheads, Ku Klux Klan members other white supremacists were in Charlottesville protesting the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument.

Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi called the violence "an outrage."

Wicker said Monday in Jackson: "I condemn the white supremacists and the neo-Nazis that engaged in violence."

