Governor, senator condemn white nationalist violence

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., reaffirms his belief in the economic health of the country under President Trump's administration, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, during an address before Jackson, Miss., business leaders. Wicker later commented on the violent confrontation in Virginia over the removal of the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee. "I condemn the white supremacists and the neo-Nazis that engaged in violence," said Mississippi's junior senator. Rogelio V. Solis AP