Houston latest to join fledgling Texas poker club effort

Dealer Richard Pope, left, works as Court Manuel, center, and Ed Wanson, right, play at Mint Poker, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Houston. The games at Mint Poker, which opened three months ago, are played in a large, quarter-circle-shaped room lined with ceiling-to-floor windows that illuminate the club with natural light during the day. Several of the more than 20 poker tables almost always have full games going, even during the middle of the afternoon. Houston Chronicle via AP Melissa Phillip