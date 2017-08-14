More Politics News

Kentucky city to review public art, look for links to racism

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 11:32 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

A Kentucky mayor says a panel will review the city's public art and make a list of any pieces that are linked to bigotry, racism or slavery.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the move by the city's Commission on Public Art on Sunday, the day after violent clashes erupted between white supremacists and counter protesters at a rally opposing the removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Fisher told media some monuments might be left alone because they are part of history, but that it's important to have a conversation with multiple perspectives and different viewpoints.

He said he wants to move the city "toward a future that embraces diversity as a strength."

