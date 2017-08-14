Police: Man arrested for graffiti support of Allentown mayor

Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested for writing graffiti on buildings in support of a Pennsylvania city mayor charged in a federal corruption probe.
Police say they arrested John Laube, of Upper Milford Township, Sunday and charged him with disorderly conduct and five counts of criminal mischief.
The Morning Call reports (http://bit.ly/2uCI9av ) orange flames were painted on the windows of the newspaper's Allentown building, and "#WeWantEd Allentown" was written on WFMZ-TV's studio. Other messages were painted on a Starbucks and Miller Symphony Hall.
Laube launched a social media campaign with the hashtag "#WeWantEd" in support of the city's three-term mayor who was charged in a pay-to-pay federal corruption probe last month. Democratic Mayor Ed Pawlowski has pleaded not guilty.
Pawlowski says Laube is not employed by his campaign, and he condemns the man's actions.
No lawyer or phone number is listed for Laube.
