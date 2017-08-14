Village seeks to be 100 percent sustainable community

A Vermont village is contemplating undertaking a challenge to become a 100-percent sustainable community.
Algiers officials have met in recent weeks to evaluate the pros and cons of joining the Living Community Challenge, a challenge to become a fully sustainable community. The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2w3xLJ4 ) the challenge matches up with the state government's goal of making 90 percent of its energy sources renewable by 2050.
Local community organizer Gary Swindler says it even goes beyond the state's goal — as a 100-percent sustainable community would not produce waste as well.
If certified by the International Living Future Institute — the organization behind the challenge — Algiers would be the first rural community to complete it.
