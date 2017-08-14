Jury duty absences cost West Virginia county

County officials in West Virginia have expressed concern over what they say is the persistent problem of ignored jury summons.
Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure said the phenomenon of shirking jury duty seems to have intensified over the past few years, with absences costing the county, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported .
Lefebure said three people failed to show for a special grand jury session the county recently held, resulting in its cancellation, even as sheriff's deputies managed to track one of the absconders down. The county had to pay the jurors who showed, as well as overtime for 15 officers subpoenaed to testify.
The convening of the grand jury was meant to keep the cases of those already incarcerated moving forward, thereby reducing the regional jail bill.
Lefebure said an average of five of the 35 to 40 people called for a felony jury trial do not appear. He attributed the absences to an unwillingness to participate in a system people do not believe works or unwillingness to take off work.
He also said some view the responsibility as a burden.
"Most people, once they are there, realize this is important and follow through," Lefebure said. "We want to make the public aware of how important that service is."
Those who do not show and have not provided a valid excuse beforehand can be called before a judge for a show cause hearing, and can face a civil penalty and fine of up to $1,000.
